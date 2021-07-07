Alleged Coup plot: Don’t come to court from Monday if you’re not party to case – Judge warns

The High Court in Accra hearing the case in which Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm and eight others are standing trial for allegedly plotting to overthrow a government has served notice of strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.

According to the court panel of three presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare Botwe, the surge in the Covid cases requires that the court revisit the social distancing protocols in the courtroom.

In court on Wednesday, July 7, Justice Botwe said, from the next court sitting (Monday, July 12) only the parties would be allowed to sit through the proceedings.

“As we all know, there is a surge in the covid -19 cases. We may have to go back to our old social distancing Protocols where three people will be sitting on a bench. So, the supporters, take note,” Justice Botwe indicated.

She explained that “Maybe the security people and lawyers from the security agencies will be allowed to sit in.

She urged the prosecution to cut down the number of security personnel to the court if necessary.

The court said, apart from them, nobody will be allowed into the proceedings and urged them to bear with the court.

She said, it was easier for the virus to spread when the people are close to each other in an enclosed environment.

EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that, lawyers of the accused persons are currently subjecting the State’s 2nd Prosecution Witness Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Chief of Defence Intelligence Department of the Ghana Armed Forces to further cross-examination.

Background

Dr Mac Palm, the man accused of masterminding the alleged plot; together with Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, WOII Esther Saan, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon have all denied charges of High Treason and Conspiracy to Commit High Treason.

Col Kojo Gameli and ACP Dr Agordzo who have also been charged with abetment, have also pleaded not guilty.

