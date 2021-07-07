Court frees Porno website owner over lack of prosecution

Listen to article

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Mrs Sussana Eduful has discharged Anderson Ofoshene Anim, the administrator of Empress Leak for want of prosecution.

This was after the prosecution led by Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo failed to file the necessary disclosure documents for the past year.

The administrator of Empress Leak, the man at the centre of electronic child pornography in the country was charged with publication of obscene material and general provision for cyber offence under section 280 of the criminal code 1950 and 123 of act 772.

He was also charged with extortion under section 151 of Act 29 1960 and Money laundering section 1(a) of the anti-money laundering, Act, (Act 749).

In court on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the prosecutor Princess Tetteh Boafo said, the mother docket is still with the Attorney-General’s Department awaiting its advice.

Counsel for the accused person Lawyer Yaw Danquah told the court that, prosecution has for the past year failed to comply with orders of the court to file disclosures.

He said, nothing has happened in the case and prayed the court to strike the case out.

According to him, the police know where to find the accused person when they are ready to prosecute him.

The court prior to discharging the accused person said, it has given the prosecution enough time and opportunity to file its disclosures but after a year, nothing had happened.

To this end, the court struck the case out for want of prosecution adding that when they are ready they can go for the accused person.

The accused person who was granted bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 has been trekking court for the past year without any headway in the case.

Background

Ofosuhene was arrested in August 2020 following a joint operation by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Ministry of Communications.

He has been accused of using the website to publish the nude pictures and videos of people and extorting monies from them.

Ofosuhene has been charged with the offence of obscenity, child pornography, extortion and money laundering.

---kasapafm