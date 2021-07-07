ModernGhana logo
07.07.2021 Social News

Animals are now sensible in wildlife documentary than some Ghanaians — Avraham Ben Moshe

Founder and leader of Common Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe has stated boldly that animals are now more sensible than some Ghanaians.

According to the Anti-Religious man, looking at how Ghanaians behave nowadays, and how the country is being governed, animals are far ahead in terms of brain use.

The controversial social commentator further made it known that the level of sense animals demonstrate in the wildlife documentary makes it quite improper to compare human beings to them.

He said the manner and way some Ghanaians behave is not normal.

The Common Sense Family boss lamented how human beings are destroying their own homes while animals are busily protecting their habitats.

He further assumed that the nation Ghana would have been a better place if it was in the hands of animals. "How animals arrange themselves is quite easy compared to human beings and it's very sad", he said

Avraham Ben Moshe made these statements while speaking on political talk show,HardBall - hosted by Kwabena Owusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM

Watch excerpts of Avraham Moshe's submission below:

Source: hotfmghana.com (Reagan Mends)

