07.07.2021 General News

Special Mothers Project donates to Castle Road Special School

By Hannah Awadzi
The Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme of cerebral palsy issues on Tuesday donated items to the Castle Road Special School located within the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The donation was made on behalf of Mrs Eugenia Enam Aku Gakago, a special mum in the United Kingdom as part of her birthday celebration on 6th July.

Items donated included bags of rice, a box of sanitizer, a carton of toilet rolls, a gallon of oil, and a box of sardine.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers project who made the presentation called for more support for the school and other government special schools in Ghana.

Dr Ebenezer Afarikumah, an IT professional and researcher in the area of tele-healthcare and disability who accompanied Mrs Awadzi to make the donation said, “I will look at possible ways of collaboration and partnership with the school to see how we can further enhance their situation.

Mr Fredrick Amedzake, Headmaster of the Castle Road Special School, receiving the items, expressed gratitude to the Special Mothers Project and the birthday celebrant for remembering the school.

