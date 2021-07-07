E/R: ‘Wrongful overtaking’ kills five near Suhum

Five persons have died in a fatal accident that occurred at Omenako near Suhum on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The five were passengers onboard a Hyundai H100 minibus travelling from Nkawkaw to Accra.

The driver of the minibus is said to have overtaken a vehicle ahead of him without observing traffic from the opposite direction upon reaching a section of the road at Omenako.

He collided with a trailer truck with registration number GN 6885-20 in the process, which resulted in the fatalities.

Efforts are underway to tow the two vehicles from the scene.

The incident is one of the numerous accidents that have claimed lives and left many injured this year [2021].

Road crashes were found to have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021.

This was disclosed by Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

She said last year, 2,500 people died from road crashes, adding that the figure is the highest since 1991.

---citinewsroom