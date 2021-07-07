I killed Bolt driver for money ritual to become rich quick – suspect

Listen to article

The man arrested for the gruesome beheading of a driver at Feyiase in the Bosomtwi District, Ashanti Region, has reportedly confessed that he committed the crime purposely to go into money rituals and get rich quick.

In order to do that, Rashid Ibrahim, 32, engaged the services of Bolt driver Israel Agyei Manu, 33, who doubles as a headteacher, took him to Feyiase and beheaded him.

Mr. Manu's head was found close to a stream at Feyiase New Town, far away from the body on Sunday, and the residents suspected ritual murder.

In the initial reports, a certain woman in the area on Sunday around 1:30pm, reported that she heard a loud shout from the bush, and when she raised the alarm, a wild search ensued, leading to the discovery of the body and the severed head at different locations in the bush.

The Ashanti Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, confirmed the arrest of Rashid Ibrahim and said he has been giving the police some leads to follow the case.

He said the suspect has told the police that he acted based on the assurances given to him by some people he consulted in order to become rich overnight.

The police said the suspect said he was asked to bring a human head for the money ritual.

“On Sunday after the incident, we had a tip-off that he was the one behind the killing of this gentleman so we quickly apprehended him. Initially, he denied the incident; he denied it that he was the one behind it and pleaded alibi. During further interviews and questioning, he broke down and actually confessed, adding that he committed the crime alone,” ASP Ahianyo explained.

He said further that “the suspect (Rashid) led police to the scene and then also where he had hidden the machete he used in committing the crime, and so police retrieved the machete as well. He mentioned some persons to be those that lured him; that they told him that if he wants to make money, he should go and get the head of a human being and bring it so that they could help him get enough money.”

Mr. Manu was the headteacher of Atonsu-based Rogel Montesorri Basic School and was offering app hailing ride services to make a living apart from teaching.

His white Toyota Vitz car with registration GE 3170 21 was seen parked at the scene where his lifeless body was found at Feyiase.

According to ASP Ahianyo, the suspect had hired the services of the victim and in the process pulled a sharp machete he had concealed and attacked him from behind.

“He hired the services of the driver and told him to lead him to a place where he could go and get his speakers. So when they got to the scene, he asked him to park the vehicle and walk with him so that he could go and get the speakers. Whilst they were going, he had then concealed the machete; so he pulled it out and then started slashing him with it,” the police spokesman narrated.

---DGN online