ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.07.2021 Social News

Prayer is time wasting, it doesn't fix problems — Founder of Common Sense Family to Ghanaians

By Reporter
Prayer is time wasting, it doesn't fix problems — Founder of Common Sense Family to Ghanaians
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Leader and founder of Common Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe has again stated boldly that aside time-wasting, prayers add no value to one's life.

According to the social media commentator, prayer does not fix anything, instead, it gives false hope to believers and makes them lazy.

He continued that among the numerous countries in the universe, Ghana comes first in prayers but places last in terms of development.

The controversial social commentator continued that the purpose of mankind on earth is to make the world a better place instead of looking for the creator and believing the fake prohpets and promises in the bible.

Avraham Ben Moshe made these damning statements while speaking as a special guest on political talk Show, 'HardBall' - hosted by Kwabena Owusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM.

Watch the video of Avraham Moshe's submission below:

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Judicial Service, MoE officials hot over several financial infractions
07.07.2021 | Social News
Obuasi: Police gun down robber in gun battle
07.07.2021 | Social News
5 busted, 3 charged over Ntonso youth clash
07.07.2021 | Social News
We don’t supply Fire Service with water via tankers – says GWCL
07.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura Killings: Regional Minister broke security command chain – Adam Bonaa
07.07.2021 | Social News
Beer truck crushes five to death at Suhum
07.07.2021 | Social News
Don’t put up structures in flood-prone areas – NADMO warns Shama residents
07.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura Killings: Ashanti Regional Minister express regret over action of military
07.07.2021 | Social News
Fire Service, GWCL fight over water challenges in fighting Makola fire
07.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line