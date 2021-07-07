Prayer is time wasting, it doesn't fix problems — Founder of Common Sense Family to Ghanaians

Leader and founder of Common Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe has again stated boldly that aside time-wasting, prayers add no value to one's life.

According to the social media commentator, prayer does not fix anything, instead, it gives false hope to believers and makes them lazy.

He continued that among the numerous countries in the universe, Ghana comes first in prayers but places last in terms of development.

The controversial social commentator continued that the purpose of mankind on earth is to make the world a better place instead of looking for the creator and believing the fake prohpets and promises in the bible.

Avraham Ben Moshe made these damning statements while speaking as a special guest on political talk Show, 'HardBall' - hosted by Kwabena Owusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM.

Watch the video of Avraham Moshe's submission below: