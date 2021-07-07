Ejura probe: Military pushed police behind because their method to disperse the crowd failed — Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has justified his decision to request for the deployment of the Military at a civil protest in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He said the police failed in their method to disperse the crowd.

His comment follows the killings of the two persons who were shot by the military in a protest by the youth demanding justice for the slain social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Kaaka.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) says he does not know the identities of the soldiers who shot and killed two protesters and injured four others.

Taking his turn at the ministerial committee hearing in Kumasi, he noted that preliminary investigation conducted into the matter is yet to reveal the identities of the operatives.

“…As I was informed, the military moved forward for the police to be behind them because their method to disperse the crowd failed. It was during that period that I was told the shooting incidents or whatever took place, but as to who gave the shots, I have not been informed yet or to say it has not been established yet.”

He said he acted in line with the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 1030 to restore calm to save lives and properties.

“I've used this strategy all this while. This is the first time we have casualties, and I think we should continue with it,” Mr. Osei-Mensah said.

Last week, the Ashanti Regional Minister said he ordered the military deployment to Ejura.

His reason is that he received intelligence that some youth in the area were planning to attack the police station and kill the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Kaaka.

“There are several questions that who really ordered the soldiers to go there. I ordered them to go there. I requested for the military to offer us support as head of the Regional Security Council.

“I got intel that they (youth) said after the burial of Kaaka, they will move and burn the Police Station and burn to death two persons who the Police are keeping in custody in connection with the death of Kaaka. So I realized that wouldn’t help and truly they were going to do that,” he said.