07.07.2021 Social News

Beer truck crushes five to death at Suhum

Five persons have died in a fatal accident after their bus crashed into a faulty Man Diseal truck carrying quantities of Guinness crates at Suhum – Omenako, a community along the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region Wednesday dawn.

Five other passengers also sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently on admission receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Confirming the incident to portal, Eastern Regional spokesman of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh noted that the suspected driver name not yet known was driving Hyundai H100 mini bus with registration number ER 1335-Z with passengers on board from Nkawkaw towards Accra direction.

According to him, on reaching a section of the road at Omenako near Suhum on the highway, he overtook a vehicle ahead of him without observing traffic from the opposite direction.

The Police spokesperson said in the process he crashed into a Man Diesel trailer truck with registration number GN 6885-20 driven by suspect Asam Musah, age 46 years, loaded with unspecified quantities of Guinness crates from Accra direction.

DSP Tetteh explained that five passengers onboard the Hyundai bus died on the spot including the driver while five passengers on board the same bus sustained injuries and were rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

The bodies have since been deposited at the same hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to tow both mangled vehicles from the scene for the free flow of traffic.

Another Accident

On the same stretch, a Toyota Corolla with registration number GT 8876-09 has been involved in a fatal accident leading to the death of one person while two others in critical condition on Tuesday evening.

The private car speeding from Accra to Kumasi suddenly veered off its lane on reaching Niifio near the Suhum stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway and crashed.

One of the three passengers died on the spot while the two are on admission at Suhum government hospital.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the same facility pending identification by family members.

---DGN online

