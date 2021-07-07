Don’t put up structures in flood-prone areas – NADMO warns Shama residents

The Shama District Officer of the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO), Michael Nyan has cautioned residents to desist from putting up new structures in flood-prone areas as more rains are expected this year.

Several communities in the District annually suffer from flooding during the rainy season. Although a lot of work has been done in the last few years and this year, NADMO is still bracing itself for what may be a disaster.

Speaking to Connect FM in an interview, Michael Nyan has assured that his outfit is leaving no stone unturned to tackle the disaster that may come as more rains come in this year.

“We continue to desilt each day. We are sparing no effort to ensure that we are able to save lives and properties,” the Shama District Officer of NADMO stated.

According to him, NADMO has desilted 56 drains in the Shama District as part of efforts to tackle flooding this year.

While they continue to work to ensure the safety of residents, the public is being urged to avoid putting up structures in areas known to experience flooding.

“But we have still not thrown our hands in the air in despair. So, since 2016 we have been planting trees in these areas as part of a long-term strategy to fight the flood. Residents are also discouraged not to put up new structures in these flood-prone areas,” Michael Nyan added.

So far, most of the drains desilted are located at strategic places which include residential areas, market places, schools, and lorry stations.

The drains were chosen after a risk assessment survey of the district following a warning by the Meteorological Office that there will be more rains this year.

NADMO in the Shama District is also engaging in an equally vigorous sensitization drive for residents to desist from certain practices that can cause flooding.

Despite the efforts made, Michael Nyan admitted that “no matter the level of education and desilting, some areas close to the Pra and Whin Rivers always flood whenever the rains set in”.