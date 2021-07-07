‘March for justice’ demo: NDC youth wing petition Parliament [Full text]

March For Justice Accra Protest.

6th July, 2021.

PETITION TO THE RIGHT HON. SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT BY THE NATIONAL YOUTH WING OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

We the youth of Ghana, led by the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress,in the light of very worrying developments in our country, feel an urgent need to beseech your good offices to intervene in the affairs of our country to avert a catastrophic downward spiral.

Since the advent of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, unprecedented levels of violence,impunity and lawlessness have been visited on innocent citizens of this country by both state and non-state actors at the behest of and or with the acquiescence of the current government.

These violent attacks have led to the avoidable deaths of about 10 Ghanaian citizens without just cause.The latest installment of these violent attacks took place only last week at Ejura and Wa.

At Ejura, unarmed protesters expressing their disquiet about the unceremonious assasination of a prominent youth activist, Mohamed Kaaka, were set upon by armed soldiers and shot at resulting in the deaths of two persons.

In Wa,dozens of soldiers without any provocation, embarked on an indiscriminate assault of anyone in sight over the alleged stealing of a mobile phone belonging to one of their kind.

These violent incidents were preceded six months ago, by the callous gunning down of seven Ghanaians at Techiman South, Ablekuma Central, and Odododiodio during the collation process of the 2020 elections.

These killings themselves followed several other instances of abuse of citizens by regime actors. These include the broad day light attack on NDC members by balaclava-wearing NPP bandits clad in National Security apparel during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by election. We also recall the dastardly attacks on a Court in Kumasi by NPP militants calling themselves Delta Force who had earlier attacked the then Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.

We also recall with regret, the storming of the Chamber of the August House of Parliament by armed Military personnel on the night of 6th January,2021 during your election.

Other notable incidents include the manhandling and torture of journalists and critics of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

A unique feature of these heinous crimes is that they have all gone unpunished with the perpetrators completely left off the hook.

It is our strong belief that these violent attacks on Ghanaians is the product of the deliberate mismanagement and militarization of our society by the current government to instill fear and anxiety in the citizenry as part of a grand design anchored on total domination of the state.

This is borne out by the integration of NPP hoodlums and bandits with violent records into National Security and other important security organizations like the police and military.

A direct consequence of this, is that the Akufo-Addo government has acquired a vested interest in this state-sanctioned terrorism.

In this circumstance, it has become clear that the government has completely abdicated its responsibility to guarantee the safety and security of Ghanaians and placed itself at the forefront of undermining same.

We have come to a point where these sporadic acts of violence,killings and brutalization of innocent Ghanaians can no longer be tolerated.

We are simply unable to sit and watch the lives of our compatriots snuffed out of them by this marauding gang of bandits.

We have therefore embarked on this demonstration to draw attention to these very serous problems.

As the head of Ghana’s legislature which is cloaked with oversight responsibility on the Executive and which truly reflects the aspirations of the people of Ghana,we pray you to lead an effort to stamp out and put an immediate halt to the rapid descent of Ghanaian society into an abyss of violence, lawlessness and impunity sanctioned by the very government that is supposed to protect us. The non-chalance and aloofness towards these incidents by the President and his government are no longer tenable.

To this end we make the following specific demands;

an immediate removal of all bandits and party thugs integrated into the country’s security agencies.

a full-scale bipartisan Parliamentary inquiry into all the incidents recounted in our petition and a faithful implementation of all recommendations especially the punishment of all perpetrators.

immediate reform of the security agencies with emphasis on modern methods of security provision and a deemphasis of the Militarization of mundane security operations.

the holding to account of all relevant government officials who have failed to act in the face of glaring evidence in the cases we have recounted.

the compensation of all surviving victims of the brutalities and the families of all those who have lost their lives as a result.

the exacting of a clear commitment from the President to uphold the constitution and laws of Ghana and the prevention of subsequent acts of lawlessness and impunity by elements of his party and government.

20. It is our expectation that these demands will be acted upon with dispatch in order to restore the hope and confidence of Ghanaians in the future of our country and its governance institutions.

THANK YOU.

For and on behalf of the Youth of Ghana.

Under my hand,

George Opare Addo, Esq

National Youth Organizer, NDC.