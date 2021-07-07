You have to praise us – Fire Service PRO demands after Makola fire

Listen to article

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Ellis Robinson Okoe has stated in a press briefing that he and his team deserve praise for dousing the inferno that torched a four-storey building at Makola in Accra.

He said he can understand that the occupants of the building have lost properties and merchandise thus will speak ill of the Service but urged the general public to ignore such people.

Officer Okoe stressed that as the professional on the ground, he wants to emphasize that fire fighters have been successful in bringing the fire under control in the central business district of Accra.

He pointed out that despite the building being four-storey, the fire could only ravage the fourth floor without torching the remaining floors due to the exploits of his outfit.

“The structure is a four-storey building, first, second, the third and the fourth structure are there with their contents so you need to praise me, I have done well,” he told the media.

On Monday, July 5, a building known as the Hong Kong house located at the epicenter of the Makola market caught fire in the morning.

The building burned gradually as traders and occupants watched helplessly in the presence of the Fire Service personnel who complained of lack of water in their fire hydrants.

The said building burned gradually from the morning into the late hours of Monday before it was brought under control.

---3news.com