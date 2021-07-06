Ejura probe: Sack Ashanti Regional Minister, his responses at the committee ethnocentric – Group

Listen to article

A civil society group christened – Gallant Democrats for Accountability (GADA) has called for the dismissal of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah over the killings at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Their calls follow the shooting to death two persons by the military in Ejura last week when a group were protesting the murder of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Kaka who was attacked on his way home following his passionate and persistent call for the development of his community.

The disturbances in Ejura has caused public outrage as many questions the presence of the military at Ejura.

Few days later, the Ashanti Regional Minister who is the head of the Regional Security Council (RESEC) said he ordered the military deployment to Ejura.

His reason is that he received intelligence that some youth in the area were planning to attack the police station and kill the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Kaaka.

“There are several questions that who really ordered the soldiers to go there. I ordered them to go there. I requested for the military to offer us support as head of the Regional Security Council.

“I got intel that they (youth) said after the burial of Kaaka, they will move and burn the Police Station and burn to death two persons who the Police are keeping in custody in connection with the death of Kaaka. So I realized that wouldn’t help and truly they were going to do that,” he said.

This, the Gallant Democrats for Accountability (GADA) described the killing as barbaric and demand that the removal of the Ashanti Regional Minister.

According to the group, Simon Osei Mensah justified his decision to call in the military when he appeared before the three-member committee probing the Ejura killing.

Below is the press release:

Press release.

6/7/2021.

GALLANT DEMOCRATS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY.

We wish to state in clear terms that the Ashanti regional minister should be dismissed immediately for proper investigations to be conducted in his role(s) relative to the recent killings in the Ejura township after the gruesome murder of the local social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Kaka.

Simon Osei Mensah has admitted to have called in the military personnel who shot at the peaceful unarmed demonstrators leading to the killing of two whilst several others are left with varied gunshots injuries.

We find it difficult to come to terms with the barbaric killings. As peace loving citizens, we humbly wish to call on the president, whose era has been soiled by unexplained murders to do the needful by terminating the appointment of the Ashanti regional minister.

We have also taken notice of the ethnocentric manner in which Simon Osei Mensa respond to issues as a regional minister.

Signed:

Abugri Sumaila Haruna 0247244879

Bawa Jonathan 0542580844

Koka Fredrick 0246123004

Cc: All media houses.