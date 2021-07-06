ModernGhana logo
March for Justice: Kofi Adams says brutalities, killings under Akufo-Addo ‘worse than COVID-19’

The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams has said the recent happenings in the country are worse than COVID-19.

This, he justifies a demonstration by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, 6 July 2021 despite the threats posed by the pandemic in Ghana, especially with the recent confirmation of the Delta variant in Ghana.

The demonstrators are demanding justice for lynched social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed and two other demonstrators who were killed by military gunshots at Ejura, Ashanti Region, as they marched to demand justice for their slain colleague Kaaka.

Justifying the demonstration, Mr Adams said: “Kaaka, who is gone, did not die because of COVID-19”.

“Those who died after him did not die because of COVID-19”, he noted.

Mr Adams also noted that the recent brutalisation of some civilians in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital, by soldiers, was another reason to hit the streets.

“The people in Wa, who suffered various forms of injuries were not harmed by COVID-19”, he said.

“The young man who lost his limb” as a result of the Wa military brutalities, “was not as a result of COVID-19.”

“If Ghanaians who deserve to be protected by the state are rather being killed and maimed by the institutions, then there is the need to draw the attention of the state to press the brakes,” he said.

