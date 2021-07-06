March for Justice: We consulted police, not military; so why bring in the military? Sam George quizzes

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has questioned the presence of the military at the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ ‘march for justice’ on Tuesday, July 6.

Mr George told journalists at the march that the army has “never been a tool for crowd control” and, thus, wondered why they were present at the march.

“The military officers are not trained for crowd control so what is their business on the road,” he asked.

“As organisers, we have no consultation whatsoever with the military, we have had consultations with the police even as far as agreeing on what side of the roads to walk on, where to make the turns and everything, so, why bring in the military,” he told journalists.

The party is marching to demand justice for lynched social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed and the subsequent killing of two demonstrators who were marching for justice for slain Kaaka.

They were shot by soldiers who were helping the police to dispel the demonstrators.

He said the “excesses of the military” are part of the reasons for the march and wondered why the army would want to “provoke” the people.

The lawmaker also alleged that there was a meeting to the night before to frustrate the march.

“To those who sat at the meeting last night and decided that they are going to put the military to meet us halfway, we’ve seen your decision,” he said.

“Has the IGP said that he is incapable of handling the situation?” he questioned.

“Since when has the military been the ones responsible for security in a demonstration? The military is always a backup when the police themselves makes the request for the military,” he noted.

