NDC youth wing’s petition Parliament over state of insecurity, military killings

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, on Tuesday, July 6 deferred directives on the petition submitted to the House by the youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.

The youth, after the ‘march for justice’ demonstration through the principal streets of Accra, presented a petition to the presidency, and later to Parliament.

A Deputy National Youth Organizer, Ruth Dela Seddoh, presented the document to Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

After deliberation from the leaders on the demands in the petition, the First Deputy Speaker ruled that a decision on the steps to be taken regarding the petition will be firmed up in the coming days.

There have been growing concerns about the use of the military for civil events that ordinarily should be handled by the police.

The incidents that have angered many include the killing of some Ghanaians during the 2020 election, the invasion of Parliament by soldiers, the latest killing of two persons, and the injuring of four others who were protesting at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The brutalization of some residents of the Upper West Region in Wa by some soldiers over a supposed stolen phone has also been widely condemned.

Armed robbery and murder cases have also been on the rise in parts of the country.

Thousands of members and sympathizers of the opposition Democratic Congress, NDC, participated in the protest march that saw them walk from the Accra Mall through Opeibea, the Lands Commission office, Christ the King Church and the Flagstaff House, before proceeding to Parliament.

The supporters, most of whom were clad in red and black, sang and chanted with various placards communicating their grievances.

Their placards had various inscriptions including, “Ahmed Suale deserved to live, No justice for the dead, no peace, #WeAreAllKaaka, We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, Ghanaian lives matter” among others.