March for Justice: We don’t want a war-promoting country without justice – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said although he is old, he agrees with the youth of the country for demonstrating against the festering insecurity and injustice in the country.

“I think it is time for you to arise and hold the older generation accountable because we will soon hand it over to you and you need to ensure that we don’t hand over a country with no resources, a country that has had all its resources sold by people to look after their families”, he charged the youth during Tuesday’s march for justice.

“Ensure that you are not handed a country with an unstable democracy, a country without justice, or a country that promotes war because we can’t look to the security agencies to protect us”, he urged, adding: “I am very happy you are awake and staging this demonstration.”

In a petition to the presidency, the marchers said persons crusading for Ghana to be fixed have become enemies of the Akufo-Addo-led government, as they are either being intimidated, harassed or killed.

According to the NDC, there is no hope for the Ghanaian youth under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

The party said the very people the president promised to protect are the ones being beaten and/or killed daily by thugs recruited into the security services adding that those he promised jobs have either been laid off, lost their investments or have not been employed at all.

The petition, signed by George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, noted that today, more than ever in the history of the country, access to the few opportunities is solely based on possession of an NPP party card.

The NDC stated that the best thing about Akufo-Addo’s government is how far his family members and cronies are feeding on the national kitty to the chagrin of the rest of the population.

“The danger, Your Excellency, is that there is no commitment from you and your government that these life-threatening challenges facing our country will be, at least, reduced. Instead of teaming up with those who have taken inspiration from your edicts to be citizens and not spectators to fix the country, your government is surprisingly averse to calls asking for the fixing of our beloved country. Those crusading for the country to be fixed have become enemies of your government as they are either being intimidated, harassed or killed,” the petition said.

It further noted that although the country was riddled with some age-long challenges issues of corruption, unemployment, nepotism, cronyism and insecurity among other things, have increased unimaginably.

The NDC, therefore, said there cannot be any good time to fix it than now.