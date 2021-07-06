ModernGhana logo
06.07.2021 General News

Mustapha Hamid takes office at NPA

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has assumed office as the new Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority; the petroleum downstream regulator.

He succeeds Alhassan S. Tampuli, who is now Deputy Minister of Tranport.

“It is a great privilege to continue the legacies of the past Chief Executives, and to advance NPA's vision and mission of building a robust regulator for the petroleum downstream industry.

“I ask for your cooperation and support as many have served all the past four Chief Executives of the Authority, so it is not me that is going to teach you the tenants of loyalty.”

Dr. Abdul-Hamid made these remarks at a meeting with management and staff of the NPA in Accra last Monday after he officially assumed office.

