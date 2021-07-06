ModernGhana logo
06.07.2021 Headlines

A/R: Six arrested over clash at Ntonsu

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the communal clash that occurred on Monday, July 5 at Ntonsu in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Mamponteng District Police Commander, DSP Apraku Yeboah, says investigations have begun into the incident.

According to him, some youth groups in the area engaged in a communal clash where they attacked people and vandalized property.

Initial reports indicated that the clash centered around a drinking spot that was operating beyond the mandated hours.

Drinking sports in the district are supposed to close by 10:00 pm, according to the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwabre East.

Although, the Ntonsu community is relatively calm currently, a team of police personnel is still patrolling the community to avert any possible disturbances.

Meanwhile, the Kwabre East Municipal Security Council has restricted the movement of persons between 8.00 pm and 5.00 am.

Assemblymember for the area, Abdul Latin Musah, says this is part of measures to ensure that the calm that has returned is sustained.

“We are hoping that if there are no more disturbances, we can allow people to move about and live their normal lives,” he said.

---citinewsroom

