GSS suspends census at Kassena-Nankana over threats on enumerators

Listen to article

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has suspended the population and Housing census in Kandinga in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East region.

It follows reports that the numerators conducting the exercise in the area have been threatened over a boundary dispute.

The chiefs and people of Kandinga are boycotting the ongoing exercise because of the inclusion of the name of an electoral area.

Head of publicity for the census Nyarko Larbi told Starr News all the enumerators and supervisors in the area have been withdrawn.

He said “the people have gone on the ground to threaten the enumerators to leave if they cared for their lives. And so the people left immediately. Will, you continue working if somebody comes to tell you, working on a national assignment ‘if you care for your life?'”

“And so the supervisors in doing the right thing have also advised them to hold on. And that’s why I’m saying by Monday we hope that a decision will be taken on it and they’ll go back to work if that is the decision we make.”

He won’t on “otherwise, it is not their making, it is not like they have run away. It is something that shouldn’t have reached that stage. I don’t know why they want to use the census as a decoy for that litigation. But well, it has happened so the most important thing is that the enumerators have been withdrawn.”

“This data collection, the census has nothing to do with their demands. So they’re using it as a decoy. So, whatever they want to do we are prepared,” he ended.

---starrfm