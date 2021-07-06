ModernGhana wins Online News Platform of the Year

Leading news website, ModernGhana.com has been adjudged the Online News Platform of the Year.

The portal was awarded at the Marketing World Awards (MWA) 2021 held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Friday, July 2.

The 10th edition of the MWA 2021 organized by Africa’s Premium B2B events management company, InstinctWave brought together individuals and top organisations from Ghana, Nigeria and other countries.

Receiving the award, the Editor of ModernGhana, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri said, this is the biggest award the media house has ever won in its 15years of delivering excellent news.

According to Mr Abugri, it took him and his team hard work, dedication and absolute professionalism to come thus far.

He commends the organisers for the award.

"If ask me, I will say am not surprised at this at all. You can attest to the fact that ModernGhana has paid its due for the past 15years and for that matter deserves this award. ModernGhana, if you go back and check, was among the very few websites in Ghana that started delivering news and articles to your mobile phones, computers and other gadgets. And as we speak, ModernGhana has become the template for most websites to look up to."

He continued, "We have evolved from being a news curator to delivering original content by our team of reporters. Our local and international traffic is excellent. We won this award not as a publisher but the impact our work has had on brands, companies and governance. So, in terms of mileage and visibility, you cannot do without us.

"Awards has never been our focus all this while. Ours is waking up to exploring better ways of delivering excellent news to our readers."

The Marketing World Awards (MWA) recognised outstanding organizations and individuals, that have delivered superior product value to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies. It rewarded outstanding brands, the best campaigns, marketing innovations, creative use of digital marketing channels, and celebrates professionals, agencies and in-house teams that make it all possible.