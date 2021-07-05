A/R: Man arrested for allegedly beheading Uber driver at Feyiase

One person has been arrested in connection with the Uber driver who was beheaded at Feyiase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

The suspect, according to the Bosomtwe District Police Commander, DSP Eric Bekoe, was picked on Sunday, July 4, 2021, after the incident through their investigation.

The deceased, Israel Agyei Manu, in his 30s and an Uber driver, was beheaded by unknown assailants at Feyiase on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

DSP Eric Bekoe said the head was later found about twenty meters away from the severed body by a search party.

Confirming the incident to this reporter on Monday, DSP Eric Bekoe, said an eyewitness told the police that “two persons got out from the deceased car, with the deceased lying at the back seat of the car”.

“The suspect was arrested with the help of the eyewitness who was able to identify him when they got out from the car. He is currently in police custody assisting investigation,” DSP Bekoe confirmed.

He added, “We have almost done 70% of our investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the person, and very soon, we will announce the main suspect (s) to the public.”

The deceased who is also a Headteacher of Rogel Montessori Basic School at Atonsu in Kumasi is alleged to have visited his fiancée at Feyiase.

The body has since been deposited at Pramso Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.