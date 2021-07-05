Police to close some major roads for NDC’s ‘march for justice’ demo on Tuesday

The police will block some major roads for the “March for Justice” protest to be staged by the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, July 6.

Police in a statement said there shall be intermittent closure of public roads from the Tetteh Quashie Interchange through the Liberation Road towards the AU Roundabout on Independence Avenue.

The NDC is seeking to use the protest to demand justice for all persons killed or brutalised by various security agencies in the country.

As part of the march, protestors will present a petition to the President at the Jubilee House.

A similar petition will also be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament at the Parliament House.

The march will start from the green park opposite the Accra Mall and progress through the Opeibea Traffic Intersection to the AFGO Junction through to the Aviation Social Centre to the Lands Commission Traffic Light through to the Christ the King Catholic Church to the Jubilee House through to the AU Roundabout and finally end at the Parliament House.

“Traffic emerging from the N4 through to the Liberation Road may use Patrice Lumumba Street to link up with Dr. Hilla Liman High Street, Kanda and to further link up the Central Business District (CBD),” the police advised.

“Motorists are therefore implored to note these arrangements and plan for alternative routes before embarking on their journeys. Traffic police officers would be detailed to direct and assist motorists,” the statement added.

