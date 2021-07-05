ModernGhana logo
05.07.2021 Social News

Ntonso residents warned not to come out after 8pm over youth clash

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Violent clashes between youth groups in Ntonso in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on Monday morning saw two people injured.

Residents have been told not to come out after 8:00pm from Monday, July 5 though that order is not a curfew, Ibrahim Abubakar said.

The cause of the clashes is not yet known but residents say the youth have clashed a number of times in the past at a particular spot, where they gather on Sundays to spend time together.

The police were called in to disperse the feuding youth.

Warning shots had to be fired for relative calm to be enforced.

He said one person was arrested in the action.

A victim of the violent clash, a trader, said her wares worth GH¢3,000 were all destroyed by the youth, who also took monies from other traders.

---3news.com

