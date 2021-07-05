ModernGhana logo
05.07.2021

Okada riders find abandoned gun at Afariwa Junction

The firearm and the accompanying magazine
The firearm and the accompanying magazine

Two okada riders have found an abandoned weapon, an SMG concealed in a bag pack while riding around Michel Camp.

The two riders last Friday handed over the weapon to police officers at a snap checkpoint at Tulaku near Ashaiman.

The riders, Apagsone Awuni and Atta Benjamin Arkoh, approached the police officers and said that while riding and heading towards Michel Camp they found a backpack lying on the road at Afariwa Junction.

Upon opening, they found a gun in it.

The gun, the police discovered, was an SMG with no registration number, one detached magazine loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition and seven other live ammunition, all of which have been sent to the Ashaiman Police as the investigation continues.

—Daily Guide

