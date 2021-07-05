Land disputes a significant cause of divorce – Engr. Dr Gyamera

A land use and spatial planning lecturer at the University Of Cape Coast, Engr. Dr Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera has said that, a significant reason why people divorce in Ghana is based on land-related disputes between families or couples.

Speaking at the official launch of the Ghana Land in Focus Youtube page in Cape Coast, Engr. Dr. Gyamera further hinted that, land management in Ghana is a major problem hence the reason for the upsurge in land guards, fake surveying and double purchase of lands.

He further indicated that, although the new land bill will help minimize such issues, availability of information on land management, land purchases and lease among others, is key in dealing with land conflicts.

Engr. Dr. Gyamera said, this was the motivation behind the establishment of the Ghana Land in Focus Youtube page.

For her part, the Queen mother of Gomoa Dego, and Aponmudzen Hene of Ackyempim traditional area Nana Adjoa Eduafoa II, called on her fellow chiefs, family heads and land owners to tap into the opportunities the Ghana Land in Focus youtube page seeks to present, to learn more about land management.

She cautioned individuals who peddle as middlemen in the leasing of lands to beware of the new land bill, as any malpractices could lead them to 5 years imprisonment.

Prof. Edward Akwasi Ampofo, head of the department of soil science, UCC called on authorities to arrest employers of land guards as a sure way of minimizing issues between land guards, tenants and land owners.

Prof. Ampofo further cautioned land buyers to be careful of supposed land owners, who encourage them to put up structures at night or speedily.

He said such signs should give land buyers a clue that there may be issues on the land.

He advises all citizens to visit the Ghana Land in Focus Youtube Page to be abreast with land related information.