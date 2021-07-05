I hate politicians, they make their money and refuse to care for their people — Chief fumes

Listen to article

A philanthropist and 'Otumfour Atene Mawerehene, Nana Boafour Konadu Yiadom has slammed politicians for their lack of empathy and care for citizens they are governing.

The chief who claims he has lost trust in all politicians expressed disgust at political leaders for not focusing on their core mandate of providing social amenities, instituting policies and programs that would inure to the benefit of the citizenry but rather creating wealth for themselves and cronies.

The CEO of Ashan children's home and president of Ashan College of Nursing at Denase in the Afigyaa Kwabire District of Ashanti Region said this when he announced his decision to construct a health facility for some rural communities within the Offinso North District on the Cruz Fm 'Kokrokoo morning show Annex' in Akumadan

He believes politicians are not worthy of trust as they do not demonstrate the required leadership expected by citizens that actually match their talks when they are scrambling for power.

"Look the politicians I don't trust the politicians, I don't like them because they don't help the people, I hate them, I hate every politician so I have no political affiliation because it's so annoying that politicians get chance, make their money and refuse to care for their people and leave them suffering", the chief fumes.

Nana Boafour also descended heavily on both political and traditional authorities in the Offinso North District particularly capital Akumadan for its disorderliness and underdeveloped state.

He said he does not see any development-oriented leader in the town as no chief seems to demonstrate care for the welfare of the town, indicating his loss of confidence in "the said chiefs" who according to him sabotages his moves to help develop the town.

A case in reference is when he wanted to set up the Akumadan Rural Bank which was hit by a contempt summon at "Offinso palace and was fined for not seeking permission from a chief", a situation he described as "annoying".

He added that in order to ensure a hygienic environment for meat producers in Akumadan, he funded the construction of a slaughterhouse at New Mireku Electoral Area for use although its construction initially met some opposition from the chief.

Unfortunately to his dismay, the facility after many years of construction is still not in use due to leadership blunder. "If the structure is still not in use by butchers now, then there is no responsible leader in this town!" he fumed during the interview.

The heated businesses man further recounted how his 16-acre cashew investment was deliberately destroyed by some unscrupulous people using gracing cattle.

The project according to him was meant to support the vulnerable in that vicinity as a source of livelihood for them.

"I went to Bosomposo, and cultivated 2,500 cashew plants on a 16 acre of land 6 years ago costing Gh¢ 50,000.00. and the intention was to help the vulnerable over there. those I advised to also engage in cashew plantation in that area are now harvesting but I have only 7 plants left on my land. somebody's animals have gone and eaten up all the plants," he sadly narrated.

Aside the ongoing hospital project at Bosomposo, other projects executed by Nana Boafour has been a GH¢55,000.00 complete school block together with electricity and water project for the people of 'Kwaekasiem', teachers bungalow and other building structures that are serving school purposes at Bosomposo and neighbouring communities.

He indicated that one irritating thing is where DCE of the area, Hon. David Kwasi Asare Boakye failed to work towards posting teachers to the Kwaekasiem school after he informed him of the completion.

As if that was not enough, he added that pictures of the one-man school project were allegedly spotted at the assembly prior to the just-ended general elections to score cheap political points.

The Bosomposo health project which would include, laboratory, maternity ward, dispensary etc is set to complete within one month as indicated by Nana and would be commissioned before Christmas for the village settlers.

The Akumadan citizen who exhibit high sense of patriotism finally admonished the youth to emulate his good examples to build a better society for future generations.