[Video] Police fire gunshots to quell violent clashes at Ntonso

Violent clashes between youth groups in Ntonso in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on Monday morning saw two people injured.

The cause of the clashes is unknown, our correspondent reports, but police were called in to disperse the feuding youth.

Warning shots had to be fired by the police for relative calm to be attained.

One person was arrested in the action.

A victim of the clashes, a trader, said her wares worth GH¢3,000 were all destroyed by the youth, who are said to have engaged in similar communal fights in the past.

---3news.com