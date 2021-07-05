ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.07.2021 Headlines

[Video] Police fire gunshots to quell violent clashes at Ntonso

[Video] Police fire gunshots to quell violent clashes at Ntonso
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Violent clashes between youth groups in Ntonso in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on Monday morning saw two people injured.

The cause of the clashes is unknown, our correspondent reports, but police were called in to disperse the feuding youth.

Warning shots had to be fired by the police for relative calm to be attained.

One person was arrested in the action.

A victim of the clashes, a trader, said her wares worth GH¢3,000 were all destroyed by the youth, who are said to have engaged in similar communal fights in the past.

---3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'Wo y3y3 ya Bawumia beba' — Bawumia ‘supporters’ harassed Alan at Gabby’s father's funeral
05.07.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to pay ₵3million for conjoined twins’ surgery at Ridge Hospital
05.07.2021 | Headlines
Ejura killings: Public inquiry begins today
05.07.2021 | Headlines
Gold would go away; let’s develop a national park at Atewa forest – Okyenhene
05.07.2021 | Headlines
37 Military Hospital sued for GHS2m over death of 48-year-old man over alleged negligence
05.07.2021 | Headlines
16-year old boy shot during Ejura protest leg amputated
05.07.2021 | Headlines
Insecurity everywhere, Ghanaians are not safe under you — PPP Presidential Candidate blasts Akufo-Addo
05.07.2021 | Headlines
Election 2024: Mahama, NDC gurus arm party communication officers [Photos]
04.07.2021 | Headlines
KNUST suspends SRC election activities; committee to probe Conti, Katanga clash
04.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line