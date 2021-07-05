'Wo y3y3 ya Bawumia beba' — Bawumia ‘supporters’ harassed Alan at Gabby’s father's funeral

A group calling itself Friends of Bawumia for 2024 (FOB) on Saturday hoot at Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng, at the funeral of the late father of Gabby Otchere-Darko in Koforidua.

Over a hundred members of the group wearing the same branded T-shirts and holding huge banners in willy-nilly stormed the funeral grounds and forecourt of St. Georges Catholic Church auditorium during the burial Service to mob the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in an uncomfortable manner and started to jeer his potential opponent in the upcoming NPP presidential race Alan Kyeremateng who was also present.

They were heard shouting in unison “wo y3y3 ya Bawumia beba” to wit ” come what may Bawumia will lead NPP in 2024″.

The situation forced some few women believed to be supporters of Alan Kyeremateng to also cheer him up while exiting the church premises.

The funeral was attended by President Akufo Addo, Ministers, deputy ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, as well as other government appointees, Musicians, Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress among others.

Some supporters of Alan Kyeremateng expressed their displeasure over the conduct of Friends of Bawumia stating that their action was unnecessary.

Rev. George Opoku Acheampong, Fanteakwa North Constituency Organizer of the NPP who birthed the group told Starr News he organized the members to welcome Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Friends of Bawumia for 2024 (FOB) was inaugurated in January 2021 in Koforidua by Some constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region declaring their support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, current Vice President of Ghana to lead the Party in 2024.

Rev. George Opoku Acheampong, Fanteakwa North Constituency Organizer of the NPP, who is the National Coordinator for Friends of Bawumia (FOB), told the media that “Friends of Bawumia is a group formed to Campaign for Dr Bawumia to ensure that he leads the NPP in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections”.

He explained “the reason is simple, When you look at NPP, our tradition is Danquah, Busia and Dombo. Now it is the turn of the Dombo’s to lead. This will clear the perception that NPP is Akan Party. We have big trust in Dr Bawumia to be a good President. He has done a great job for Government and even the NPP 2020 Campaign. How he increased the Northern votes is a sign that if he leads the NPP, there is no doubt that the NPP can win again in 2024 to stay in Power if Dr Bawumia leads NPP”.

Benjamin Owusu, better known as Benash- 1st Vice Chairman of NPP in New Juaben South Constituency said the party stands a better chance of winning the 2024 Presidential election should Dr Mahamadu Bawumia who is from Dombo tradition lead the party.

“It is time for the NPP and the entire country regardless of your tribe to unite and support Dr Bawumia to continue the good work of Nana Akufo Addo who brought him to serve as his vice president. So we have declared our support for Dr Bawumia to become President. His win will bring unity because many people think a Muslim cannot lead NPP so it is time to change this perception.”

He said “We will make sure that this group is inaugurated all over the country”

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Minister of Trade and Industry who lost to Akufo Addo for the flagbearership slot in 2007 and 2014, and that of the current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as some individuals in the party including Joe Ghartey a former Minister for Railways, are expected to contest the presidential primaries ahead of the 2024 general election.

