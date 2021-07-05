Government acquires 10-acre land at Kofi Kwei for Agbogbloshie scrap dealers — Henry Quartey

Government has secured a ten-acre land at Kofi Kwei in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region for scrap dealers at Agbogbloshie.

This follows their eviction from the Agbogbloshie Onion Market on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

In an interaction with the leadership of the Greater Accra Scrap Dealers Association, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, also announced a GHS100,000 package for the union to help them cart their goods to the new site.

“Today, as we speak, we have been able to acquire ten acres of land for them and of the ten acres, we are using two acres to build the toilets and washroom facilities for them, a small clinic, a police station, and a mosque.”

“We want them to move there, whiles the building of these facilities are done. It will not take long, but we have to speak to the Ghana Police Service to deploy some personnel to be on-site, but we want to encourage them to move to the place.”

The General Secretary of the group, Mohammed Ali, also appealed to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to order the security officers supervising the demolition of the scrapyard at Agbogbloshie to soften their approach.

According to him, some personnel have not been considerate with them.

“We want to make an appeal to your office that we understand this is an ongoing exercise, and therefore some of our people are elsewhere this same business, and other related businesses are also going to suffer the same fate.”

“We want to plead that some of your bulldozers and the way they go about their actions, they need to tone down.”

Initially, the scrap dealers said they didn't know that they were part of persons directed to relocate to Adjen Kotoku near Medie in the Ga West Municipality.

But that seems to have been settled now.

---Citinewsroom