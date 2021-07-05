You and NPP are the same — Fighters boycott NDC tomorrow's demo

Listen to article

Pressure group the Economic Fighters League (EFL) has refused to participate in the upcoming demonstration being organised by the Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) dubbed “A March for Justice” slated for Tuesday July 6.

The group want to register their displeasure at how the nation is being governed following the recent military killings and brutalities among others.

The group together with #FixTheCountry campaigners have been denied their right to protest for months over similar concerns.

The Ghana Police service dragged them to court to prevent them from marching for fears of spreading Covid-19 but permitted the NDC to go ahead with their plan protest on Tuesday, 6 July 2021 despite the same threat of covid-19.

To this end, the Fighters in a statement have asked “so why would the system be so obvious in its bias? In allowing the NDC to March, the establishment deliberately subdues and dismantles your power as citizens, further tying your hands to the rotten system where you continue to be denied your basic needs and rights”.

The group said the NDC just like the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are equal partners in creating and sustaining the anti-people establishment that oppresses the citizenry. “Once we understand this fact we are able to see why the system can deny us our #FixTheCountry demonstration and allow the NDC to march.”

The group said it has, therefore, decided not to participate in the NDC demonstration but will not hold it against anyone for participating.

Meanwhile, the Fighters said they will organise their own #FixTheCountry demonstration Wednesday, 4 August 2021.

---classfm