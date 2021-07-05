Akufo-Addo to pay ₵3million for conjoined twins’ surgery at Ridge Hospital

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo will pay the full cost of the surgery of the conjoined twins at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare on Monday, July 5, 2021, at a ceremony in Accra.

The twins were born to a 15-year-old girl, Rebecca Bansah, who last month appealed to the public to help raise funds for the procedure.

Doctors say it will cost about GH¢3million to separate the Siamese siblings.

The twins, in their third month, are joined at the head.

Data suggests that only about 5% of conjoined twins survive until surgery.

Doctors at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital are however hopeful that the surgery will be successful.

Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, a neurosurgeon at the facility, said in a Joy News interview that although the surgery process will be daunting, the neurosurgeons are very competent in carrying out the operation.

He revealed that it will take about five stages to complete the surgery.