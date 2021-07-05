ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.07.2021 Social News

Accra: Fire guts 3-storey building at Makola

Accra: Fire guts 3-storey building at Makola
Listen to article

Fire has razed a three-storey building at Makola in the central business district of Accra.

The building is made of shops occupied by traders who deal in hair and cosmetic products.

The fire according to eyewitnesses begun at around 9 am on Monday, July 5, 2021, in one of the shops and started spreading to others.

“I went to buy some things at Makola this morning. In the process, I saw smoke coming out from the second floor of the three-storey building. So the people around started asking for others to call the Fire Service. After about five minutes the Fire Service personnel were still not around, but the fire was spreading, so people in the complex were trying to gather their things from the shops before it spread. I eventually left because the fire was intensifying, and you could feel the heat from the fire and that could be more dangerous for people around,” she said.

The Fire Service personnel are currently battling to bring the fire under control.

---

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
TEIN joins NDC's “March For Justice Demo”
05.07.2021 | Social News
You and NPP are the same — Fighters boycott NDC tomorrow's demo
05.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura MP demands compensation for victims of military shootings
05.07.2021 | Social News
A/R: Uber driver beheaded in Kumasi
05.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura killings: Akufo-Addo has achieved his 'all die be die' mantra – CDG-Ghana
05.07.2021 | Social News
Chief, Kandiga residents boycott census over wrong naming of enumeration areas
05.07.2021 | Social News
Fighting crime: Afenyo- Markin donates third Police Station, two vehicles to Ghana Police
05.07.2021 | Social News
‘People hide behind politicians, politics to commit crimes’ – Security Analyst
05.07.2021 | Social News
Findings on Wa military brutality would be made public – Nitiwul assures
05.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line