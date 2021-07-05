Accra: Fire guts 3-storey building at Makola

Listen to article

Fire has razed a three-storey building at Makola in the central business district of Accra.

The building is made of shops occupied by traders who deal in hair and cosmetic products.

The fire according to eyewitnesses begun at around 9 am on Monday, July 5, 2021, in one of the shops and started spreading to others.

“I went to buy some things at Makola this morning. In the process, I saw smoke coming out from the second floor of the three-storey building. So the people around started asking for others to call the Fire Service. After about five minutes the Fire Service personnel were still not around, but the fire was spreading, so people in the complex were trying to gather their things from the shops before it spread. I eventually left because the fire was intensifying, and you could feel the heat from the fire and that could be more dangerous for people around,” she said.

The Fire Service personnel are currently battling to bring the fire under control.

---