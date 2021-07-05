Ejura MP demands compensation for victims of military shootings

Member of Parliament for Ejura/Sekyedumase, Bawah Mohammed Braimah is asking government to pay the full medical bills of the victims of the Ejura shooting incident and compensate them adequately.

He said the injured victims have been abandoned by the government.

The MP made the call after visiting some of those who were injured during the disturbances.

He said it is unacceptable that the government is only paying attention to those who passed away as a result of the shooting and leaving out those who have been hospitalized.

“I am very sad and disappointed in the Regional Security Council, especially the Regional Minister because this incident happened last week Tuesday, and it was reported that six people have been shot and two have died. Per the narration of the minister, he said he deployed the soldiers and the fallout was that four are injured and two have died, you only focused on the dead and left those who got injured,” he said.

He said the Ashanti Regional Minister must take full responsibility for the incident of the day and stop the deployment of military for internal security operations.

“That is unacceptable, and I demand that the Regional Security Council takes up the medical bills of the victims and also ensure that they are adequately compensated because it is no fault of theirs that they are here. It is through the recklessness and wanton deployment of the military that has caused this thing…The wanton deployment of the military in our internal security operations is not helping us,” he added.

Meanwhile, a teenager who sustained gunshot wounds during the disturbances last week has had his right leg amputated by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He's among four persons who sustained gunshot wounds after two persons also died when some soldiers opened fire on protesters in Ejura.

The victim, Awal Misbawu, was initially referred to the St. John of God Hospital at Duayaw-Nkwanta, and later sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where the leg was amputated on Saturday.

The mother of the victim, Salamatu Mohammed, said her son is in pain.

“So the child was crying so painfully, and we had to call on our chief who in turn also called a doctor for us and the child was admitted. So he [the Doctor] informed us that the leg cannot be worked on, so he has to be amputated. So that has been done, and my son is in pain right now.”

