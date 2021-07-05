ModernGhana logo
Tain: Tainso Community Gets Mechanized Borehole

By Yeboah Isaac || Contributor
Cutting of tape to officially hand over the facility by the dignitaries
Badu-Tainso, a farming Community in the Tain District of the Bono region has benefited from a mechanized borehole water facility to supply portable water to the residents of the community constructed by Madamfo Ghana Foundation, a Non- Governmental Organization.

The community with about 1,200 inhabitants relies on only one borehole, a situation which compels some of the residents to rely on the river Tain which according to some of the residents is giving them all kinds of sickness.

The Chief of the area, Nana Yaw Mensah Bediako Ababio II, on behalf of the community expressed their appreciation to the NGO for responding positively to their appeal and assisting them with a mechanized borehole which would provide them with portable drinking water.

He pledges their commitment to take good care of the facility and also appealed to them to assist the community with a befitting classroom block to help provide a serene learning atmosphere and also improve education in the area.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the facility to the community, Mr. Enoch Sunday, deputy country director of the Foundation said the community requested for the facility, which was later followed up with community assessment by his outfit and came to realize that water was one of the essential commodities the community lacked.

Mr. Enoch Sunday said the Madamfo Ghana Foundation was funding other projects including the building of schools, providing medical facilities, drilling of boreholes and other projects in communities across the country.

He urges the residents to consider the property as theirs and protect it for future generations.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Mr. Sulemana Adama Commended Madamfo Ghana Foundation for the gesture which would help to reduce the pains people went through in search for portable water.

He assures the people of doing his best to help bring development to the area.

Hand pump boreholes were also handed over to the people of Alhassan Akura, Agyei Akura, Kusasi Akura and Yaw Donkor krom on the same day by the NGO.

