N/R: Jirandogo Presby JHS gets 10 computers

Education is the most valuable asset a nation can give to its people especially the younger ones. The government of Ghana has prioritized the learning of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) especially in the basic schools in the country.

This effort of the government has forced individuals, NGOs, Companies, Churches to also support the Ghana Education Service in providing the necessary ICT tools and infrastructure for students to study with ease.

Mr. Daniel Yadoor Ndaache, a Ghanaian who based in the United States and also a native of Jirandogo, a town in the Kpandai District of the Northern region has given back to society.

He has donated ten (10) brand new computers to Jirandogo Presby Junior High School.

Mr. Yadoor who is currently not in the country handed the items to the District Director of Education.

Mrs. Faustina D. Nayan, the Kpandai District Director of Education and other officers received the computers on behalf of the school.

Addressing the people gathered that, Mrs Faustina thanked Mr. Yadoor for the Kind gesture.

She urged the general public to follow the footsteps of Mr. Yadoor Daniel and also give back to society whenever the need arises.

Mr. J K Addo Johnson an officer from the directorate advised teachers and students to use the computers for it intended purpose.