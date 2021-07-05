UER: Mother of two crippled daughters cry for help as life gets unbearable

A mother of two children living with disability, Janet Abotsi have shared her aching experience of having to take care of her two crippled daughters for a decade now.

She revealed how her children’s predicament was perceived to be spiritual because of how it started. She said she has since been struggling to feed herself and the two children.

Janet Abotsi with her two children lives in one of the poor communities in Bolgatanga, Atulbabisi in the Upper East Region. For several years, Mama Janet has been sharing an untidy room with her two crippled daughters.

According to her, her children were not born cripple. She indicated that her eldest daughter, Paulina turned crippled at age 20 while her second daughter Ayine also turned crippled at age 13.

Life has been tough for Janet Abotsi and her two crippled daughters as she shares the emtional trauma of being striken by poverty — where they lay their heads to rest after a day’s struggle is also in a sorry state.

Speaking to Madam Janet Abotsi, this is how she narrates her story: “Paulina started crying and was saying to me see a snake, see a snake, I turned around and I could not see any snake. Then she fell down and did not walk again. I rushed her to the hospital and they said it was a spiritual problem, So, I took her to Fountain Gate Chapel and they prayed for her, she was able to walk. One day, I went to my father’s house and I came back home, only to see her standing outside the house, and looked so scary. We took her to church again and they prayed for her and immediately she became weak and paralyzed till today."

Narrating what happened to the senior daughter, she said, “As for Ayine, even though she was disabled, she was able to walk. But unfortunately, someone took advantage of her situation and impregnated her, when she was due to give birth, Ayine delivered inside a lorry alone and I took her home. After 2years, she went to church and afterward, she could not rise to walk again and they brought her back to the house. That is how she became crippled till date”.

Madam Janet Abotsi is appealing to the individuals, groups and organisations to come to her aid and support her with some livelihood to keep the family alive as a single mother.