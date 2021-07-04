Delta Variant: 135 students of Achimota School tests positive

Listen to article

Some 135 students of the Achimota School in the Greater Accra Region have tested positive for the highly contagious variant of Coronavirus, Delta.

This was after three students of the school presented influenza-like symptoms at the school’s sickbay between June 14 and 16, 2021.

All three students who have been isolated tested positive.

Students who came into contact with the three who tested positive are under mandatory quarantine on campus.

Majority of the students who tested positive are day students.

Other symptomatic students and contacts were identified and tested for COVID-19.

Full details

843 students in the school had been sampled by the health authorities as of July 3, 2021.

Out of this number, 348 are boarders while the remaining 459 are day students. 36 teaching and non-teaching staff have also been tested.

The results of only 550 samples are currently available, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

135 of these samples taken in the school came out as positive.

Results of 293 samples are pending because they are samples of day students collected on July 3.

GHS

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, July 4, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye confirmed the latest figures.

He stated, “We had a significant number of the initial testing we did at Achimota School as Delta variant. So once we have that, we assume that because it is the source that was spread around, the majority of the variant there will be the Delta variant. That is why we are doing the strategic testing of day students so that it doesn’t spill into the community.”