Most cases of delta variant are from Liberia, Sierra Leone – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says most international travelers arriving in Ghana with the Covid-19 Delta variant are from Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the press in Accra on Sunday, July 4th, 2021.

He stated that therefore that “additional measures being implemented against arrivals from hot spot countries (Liberia and Sierra Leone.”

He stated that the delta variant has a higher transmission rate.

According to him, genomic sequencing for coronavirus in Ghana was being done by NMIMR, WACBIP and UHAS.

He noted that a total of 1,212 covid19 samples have been sequenced.

He reiterated that community detection of the delta strain was confirmed on July , 2021.

—DGN online