ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.07.2021 Health

Most cases of delta variant are from Liberia, Sierra Leone – GHS

Most cases of delta variant are from Liberia, Sierra Leone – GHS
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says most international travelers arriving in Ghana with the Covid-19 Delta variant are from Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the press in Accra on Sunday, July 4th, 2021.

He stated that therefore that “additional measures being implemented against arrivals from hot spot countries (Liberia and Sierra Leone.”

He stated that the delta variant has a higher transmission rate.

According to him, genomic sequencing for coronavirus in Ghana was being done by NMIMR, WACBIP and UHAS.

He noted that a total of 1,212 covid19 samples have been sequenced.

He reiterated that community detection of the delta strain was confirmed on July , 2021.

—DGN online

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Coronavirus: 2,217 students test positive 
04.07.2021 | Health
COVID-19 Delta Variant confirmed within Ghana’s population
02.07.2021 | Health
Orientation on Management of paediatric Covid 19 – Recognising the symptoms helps in early treatment
29.06.2021 | Health
Kotoko Vrs Hearts: Ghana Health Service Engages Ministry Of Youth And Sport, Gfa And Security Agencies.
27.06.2021 | Health
V/R: Cancer of the Oesophagus on the rise due to heavy alcohol consumption — Surgeon
27.06.2021 | Health
Covid-19: adds heart inflammation warning to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines
26.06.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Scientists cry to Gov’t to make funds available for sequencing
26.06.2021 | Health
Church of Pentecost commissions ultra-modern Mini-hospital in Pusiga District
27.06.2021 | Health
Shea butter, groundnut are highly promising products - CAMFED
25.06.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line