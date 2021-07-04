Coronavirus: 2,217 students test positive 

An estimated 2,217 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in schools across the country since the reopening of schools.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known in an address to the media at the Information Ministry in Accra on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

According to him, 351 schools have recorded positive cases.

He stated that between the 14th and 16th June 2021, three students were presented to the Achimota School sickbay with influenza-like symptoms.

He added that all three students were investigated for COVID-19 in line with laid down protocols.

According to him, all three students tested positive, prompting the activation of the Public Health Emergency Rapid Response Teams of the Greater Accra and the Okaikoi North Municipal of the Ghana Health Service.

He added that the students were isolated following exiting protocols, adding that other symptomatic students and contacts were identified, listed and also tested for COVID-19.

He said “as of the 3rd July 2021, 843 students and staff had been sampled. 348 boarding students. 459 are day students. 36 teaching and non-teaching staff tested. ”

Out of the available results for 550 samples, he said there were 135 total positive tests from the Achimota School.

He noted that currently total cases recorded in Ghana were 96,402.

He said recoveries stood at 93,987.

He said total tests done including those from the Kotoka International Airport were 1,297,568.

According to him, active cases were 1,619.

Overall positivity, he said, was 7.4%.

He noted that total deaths were 796.

80 cases per day in Ghana were being recorded, says Dr. Kuma-Aboagye.

According to him, there was increases in covid19 cases across Africa.

He said there 3.7 million recorded cases across the continent, with 91,000 deaths.

—GDN online