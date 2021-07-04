Delta Variant hits Achimota School as more students test positive

Listen to article

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed the detection of the highly contagious variant of Coronavirus – Delta, at the Achimota School, in the Greater Accra Region.

It follows an earlier report by the health management body that a Senior High School had recorded the Indian strain .

Three students of the school presented influenza-like symptoms at the school’s sickbay between June 14 and 16.

They were tested in line with laid down protocols, and all three results turned out positive. They were isolated, and all contacts placed under mandatory quarantine on campus.

Subsequently, other symptomatic students and contacts were identified, listed, and also tested for COVID-19.

Majority of the students who tested positive are, however, day students.

But health authorities say they have begun rigorous testing in the Achimota School to stem the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the Minister’s briefing on Sunday, July 4, Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, revealed that some students in the Achimota School tested positive for the Delta Variant.

“We had a significant number of the initial testing we did at Achimota School as Delta variant. So once we have that, we assume that because it is the source that was spread around, the majority of the variant there will be the Delta variant. That is why we are doing the strategic testing of day students so that it doesn’t spill into the community”, he said.