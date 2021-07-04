ModernGhana logo
Former IGP, Asante-Apeatu sues Net-2 TV presenter Kweku Annan for defamation

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has sued Net-2 TV presenter, Justice Kweku Annan for defamation.

The defendant is the host of the station’s popular talk show known as ‘The Seat’.

Kweku Annan is said to have claimed on the June 16, 2021, edition of his show that, the former IGP is a fence for notorious Ghanaian and Nigerian criminals and harbours the criminals.

In addition, he alleged that Mr. Asante-Apeatu is/was on the payroll of top criminals in Ghana, and had refused to cause the arrest and prosecution of these criminals.

Not only that, the TV Presenter accused the former IGP of working in cahoots with hardened international criminals to unleash terror on Ghanaians.

But the plaintiff in his writ as sighted by citinewsroom.com avers that the accusations are figments of the defendant’s imagination, ‘utterly false’, hence his lawsuit.

According to the former IGP, the TV presenter mischievously calculated the allegations in a manner that was to damage his reputation and cause him public disaffection. Reliefs

The plaintiff is therefore seeking the following reliefs:

1. General damages for libel contained in the defendant’s publication of the plaintiff.

2. Aggravated damages arising from libel published by the defendant of the plaintiff

3. Costs, including lawyers’ fees.

—citinewsroom

