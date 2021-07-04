Mahama chides Akufo-Addo over ‘rising insecurity’, recent killings

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern about what he calls rising state of insecurity in the country, which has led to the loss of human lives.

Speaking at a three-day retreat organised by the National Communications Bureau of the NDC in Ho, the former President is quoted by his portal, johnmahama.org to have said that the unfortunate rising tensions and general state of insecurity in the country are reflective of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Mahama’s comment comes in the wake of the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly referred to as Kaaka, by a mob, and two others who were killed by soldiers in Ejura while demonstrating against Kaaka’s death.

He extended his condolences to the families of Kaaka and the two other individuals.

At the retreat, Mr. Mahama also urged his party's members and other sympathizers to work hard to return the party to power to rescue Ghanaians from the challenges they are battling under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Mr. Mahama who was the NDC's Presidential Candidate for the 2020 elections commended the party's Communications Team for promoting and explaining the party's 'People's Manifesto' to Ghanaians, noting that the policies outlined in the manifesto became the most talked-about by Ghanaians because it reflected the aspirations of the people.

He applauded the team for its reliance on facts and data. Mr. Mahama encouraged the NDC Communicators not to worry about the frequent resort to personal attacks and intimidation by the party's main opponents.