04.07.2021 Headlines

KNUST: Students injured, property destroyed in Conti, Katanga clash

KNUST: Students injured, property destroyed in Conti, Katanga clash
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Scores of students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have sustained injuries after a misunderstanding allegedly broke out between some members of the University Hall [Katanga] and the Unity Hall, [Conti] in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened during an ongoing vetting process for the Students Representative Council, SRC elections held at the Great Hall of the University.

According to eyewitnesses, the students also vandalized some school property such as chairs and glasses.

The Public Relations Officer of the Students Representative Council at KNUST, Caleb Asamoah Temeng, who was at the Great Hall, narrated to Citi News how the incident happened.

“It all started with the usual processions by the two halls in support of their various candidates from the halls to the Great Hall before the vetting starts. When the Katangees arrived, there was some sort of confusion between them and the Continentals. One student believed to be part of the management team of an aspirant from Conti was preventing the Katangees from entering the Hall. “

—citinewsroom

