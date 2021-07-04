ModernGhana logo
KATECO managers protest take-over of parts of school land for hotel project

Authorities of the Kaneshie Senior High Technical School (KATECO) in Accra, are angrily protesting the take-over of a piece of land in the school by the State Housing Corporation Limited.

The said land on which the Headteachers' bungalow is situated is reported to have been given to the school by the company 49 years ago.

But according to the management of the school, the State Housing Company Limited has served them with an ejection notice.

Per the notice, the headteachers must vacate the land by Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

School authorities are therefore demanding government intervention to resolve the matter.

“We believe that the Minister for Education, Minister for Works and Housing, and State Housing Corporation can solve this problem. The school is also a government institution and this State Housing bungalow was given to the school. I don’t get why, after 49 years, they want to take our land for the sake of a hotel. We don’t get it. It beats our imagination”, Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academic Affairs at KATECO, Emmanuel Seayrom told Citi News.

He indicated that it is unfair for the State Housing Company Limited to attempt to reclaim the property after they have occupied it for decades.

—citinewsroom

