04.07.2021 Education

Sunyani Technical University gets new 61-seater bus

Sunyani Technical University gets new 61-seater bus
Management of Sunyani Technical University has acquired a brand new 61-seater benz bus and repaired one of its old buses to beef-up the institution’s fleet of vehicles.

Taking delivery of the new bus from Silver Star Auto Services, the suppliers of the bus, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, explained that management procured the bus as part of efforts to build the capacity of the institution following its conversion from a polytechnic to a university.

He said the coming on board of the new bus and the repaired one will go a long way to facilitate transportation needs of the university, especially with regards to students’ industrial attachments and internships as well as other academic-related activities.

“Over the years, we have been struggling to get a vehicle that has adequate capacity to bus our students for internships. Mostly we send them to Accra, Tema and other places….so management decided to get a bigger vehicle so that we can easily convey our students from campus to various industrial points for them to study.

“We also saw the need to rehabilitate a 66-seater Tata bus to add to the new vehicle that we have procured so these two buses are going to augment the University’s fleet of buses to facilitate the movement of students and staff…. We now have a total of five buses”, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The Chaplain of the University, Rev Canon Martin Apraku Amankwah prayed over and dedicated the bus as part of the ceremony.

Present at the ceremony were the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, the Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour and other officials.

