ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.07.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo pardons bed-ridden Abuga Pele

Akufo-Addo pardons bed-ridden Abuga Pele
Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has granted presidential pardon to former Member of Parliament for Chiana/Paga Constituency Abuga Pele.

Abuga Pele was last month taken ill at the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, from where he was transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and admitted at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the hospital.

He has since been discharged.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was sentenced to a six-year imprisonment by an Accra High Court in 2018 for causing financial loss to the state while National Coordinator of the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA).

He was said to have acted in a manner that resulted in the loss of GH¢4.1 million by government after businessman Phillip Akpeena Assibit had made false claims that he had secured a $65-million World Bank funding for the creation of one million jobs for the youth.

Abuga Pele was found guilty on two counts of abetment of fraud and five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

— 3news

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Join our ‘march for justice’ protest – NDC to #FixTheCountry protesters
03.07.2021 | Headlines
Stop legitimizing brutalities against civilians — Prof Aning to security agencies
03.07.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in SHS in Accra
03.07.2021 | Headlines
Free SHS a disaster; second-cycle education expensive than before – Hassan Ayariga
03.07.2021 | Headlines
Military’s action in Ejura amounts to ‘Coup d’etat’ – Prof Kojo Yankah
03.07.2021 | Headlines
IGP is confused – Institute for Security boss
03.07.2021 | Headlines
I’m still at post– Ejura MCE
03.07.2021 | Headlines
VP Bawumia, National Chief Imam observe Jummah prayers with Ejura Muslim community
03.07.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia leads government delegation to Ejura to commiserate with bereaved families.
03.07.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line