Ghanaians naturally born with evil mindset, desist from the 'Pull Him Down' attitudes - Bishop Boateng to Ghanaians

Bishop John Nana Kwame Boateng

Founder and leader of the Gospel Revival Church of Christ located at Kumasi Sofoline in the Ashanti Region, Bishop John Nana Kwame Boateng has attributed the downward trend of the country to some citizens who always find it a pleasure to destroy people who are struggling to make it in life.

The man of God noted that since independence in 1957, many Ghanaians have thwarted any good initiative been undertaken by some good responsible citizens to develop the country.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview, the bespectacled man of God cited how some leaders plot to bring down the late Dr. Osagefo Kwame Nkrumah.

He stressed that the same "pull him down" syndrome was used to overthrow Dr. Abrefa Busia, Brigadier Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa, Kutu Acheampong and Dr. Hills Liman.

The clergy opined that Ghanaians are naturally born with an evil desire to humiliate, vilify or destroy a people whilst in God's wisdom, jealousy, hatred, and discrimination are non-existence.

According to Bishop Boateng, the sad aspect of the matter is that government in power always refuse to engage opposition members in decision making, let alone sharing ministerial and another national appointment with them.

The clergy noted that attitude of "pull him down syndrome" coupled with jealousy has led many to become greedy, selfish, witches and wizards fighting against people without any cause.

In order to ensure a united, peaceful, and well-developed country, Bishop Boateng called on Ghanaians to shun negative behaviour that could derail the progress of the country.