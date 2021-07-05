ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.07.2021 Social News

Ghanaians naturally born with evil mindset, desist from the 'Pull Him Down' attitudes - Bishop Boateng to Ghanaians

Bishop John Nana Kwame BoatengBishop John Nana Kwame Boateng
Listen to article

Founder and leader of the Gospel Revival Church of Christ located at Kumasi Sofoline in the Ashanti Region, Bishop John Nana Kwame Boateng has attributed the downward trend of the country to some citizens who always find it a pleasure to destroy people who are struggling to make it in life.

The man of God noted that since independence in 1957, many Ghanaians have thwarted any good initiative been undertaken by some good responsible citizens to develop the country.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview, the bespectacled man of God cited how some leaders plot to bring down the late Dr. Osagefo Kwame Nkrumah.

He stressed that the same "pull him down" syndrome was used to overthrow Dr. Abrefa Busia, Brigadier Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa, Kutu Acheampong and Dr. Hills Liman.

The clergy opined that Ghanaians are naturally born with an evil desire to humiliate, vilify or destroy a people whilst in God's wisdom, jealousy, hatred, and discrimination are non-existence.

According to Bishop Boateng, the sad aspect of the matter is that government in power always refuse to engage opposition members in decision making, let alone sharing ministerial and another national appointment with them.

The clergy noted that attitude of "pull him down syndrome" coupled with jealousy has led many to become greedy, selfish, witches and wizards fighting against people without any cause.

In order to ensure a united, peaceful, and well-developed country, Bishop Boateng called on Ghanaians to shun negative behaviour that could derail the progress of the country.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Obuasi health directorate, government hospital educate GPRTU, Pragya drivers on alcohol and substance abuse
05.07.2021 | Social News
N/R: Jirandogo Presby JHS gets 10 computers
05.07.2021 | Social News
Lagos: 14-year-old drink seller killed by stray bullet as security operatives fire shots to disperse protestors
05.07.2021 | Social News
School Uniforms Donated To A Remote School In North East Region, Ghana
05.07.2021 | Social News
UER: Mother of two crippled daughters cry for help as life gets unbearable
05.07.2021 | Social News
C/R: Spare parts thief punished to clear chocked gutters
03.07.2021 | Social News
Make punishment for Wa unruly soldiers public to restore confidence – Kwesi Aning to GAF
03.07.2021 | Social News
Inter-Party Resistance joins NDC’s ‘March for Justice’ protest
03.07.2021 | Social News
Agbogbloshie scrap dealers beg for alternative space after demolition exercise
03.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line