I’m still at post– Ejura MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura in the Ashanti region Mohammed Salisu Bamba has dismissed reports of his dismissal from office.

He said the reports are part of a grand agenda against him by certain individuals.

“From last week there were reports linking me to murder, then it was reported that I’d fled town, it was then again reported that I’ve been arrested and then today it is reported that I’ve been sacked. This shows that there’s a deliberate agenda by my detractors to defame me and get me out of office. I pity the online portals that have allowed their mediums to be used to peddle falsehood,”,” he told Ejura-based Naagyei FM Friday.

Two of Mr. Salisu Bamba’s bodyguards have reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder of an activist Ibrahim Kaaka in the town.

The opposition NDC has called for his removal after visiting the area on Thursday.

Starrfm.com.gh had earlier reported that the MCE had been sacked.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the National Chief Imam have arrived in Ejura following the killings that took place there on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to meet the bereaved families and also engage the youth and opinion leaders of the community as part of efforts to restore calm.

Two residents who were part of a group of protestors who were demonstrating the killing of an activist in the community Ibrahim Kaaka were shot dead by security officers who had been deployed to restore calm.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has admitted he deployed security officers to the community based on intelligence he gathered.

Meanwhile, government has named a 3-member Committee of Inquiry which will conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the killings.

The 3-member committee includes Justice George Kingsley Koomson, a justice of the Court of Appeal, Security Expert, Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbyte, Miss Juliet A. Amoah.

President Akufo-Ado on Wednesday ordered Interior Minister Ambrose Dery toconduct a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the Ejura killings.

-starrfm