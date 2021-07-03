Don't prioritize tribal allegiance over national interest —NCCE to Ghanaians

Listen to article

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to desist from prioritizing their tribal allegiances over national interest.

The NCCE said the act was a potential for disrupting national peace and derailed efforts of national unity, belongingness and cohesion which were vital ingredients for nation building.

Speaking to pupils in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region as part of this year's Constitution Week celebration, Madam Edith Ivy Howard, the Gomoa West District Director of the NCCE called on all to play their respective roles to promote peace in the country.

This year’s Constitutional Week celebration which is on the theme: "We are one, Ghana first" place emphasis on patriotism, nationhood, unity, national cohesion, loyalty to the state and hard work as a shared positive value which engender good character development among the citizenry.

Madam Howard said efforts to combating tribalism would be highly achieved if all and sundry endeavored to stay at peace with each other , respect the rights of others and report crimes in and around their environs.

She encouraged the students to uphold their national values , be decent and decorum in speeches.

She urges them to be disciplined in both public and private lives.

“You are the future we hope to have , and we need you to be patriotic and responsible , inculcate in yourselves the communal spirit of selflessness, and avail yourself for national assignments” she further said.

Mr. Eric Acquah-Sampson , the Gomoa West GES Deputy Director of Finance and Administration spoke on the need for national unity, and urged all and sundry to champion a common course, exhibit tolerance and respect for all, put Ghana first , and be advocate for peace .

On students role for nation building, Mr. Acquah-Sampson told all to be responsible citizens , live morally uright lives worthy of emulation, respect the flag and all national symbols that unite Ghanaians as one people.